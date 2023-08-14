The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,380 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,223 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $105,838,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $46.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

