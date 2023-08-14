The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 99.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,601 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

NYSE SCHW opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

