The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 4.1 %

DXYN opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

