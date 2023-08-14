The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $340.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.47 and a 200-day moving average of $337.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

