The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

THG stock opened at $109.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -42.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.71 and a 1 year high of $148.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.57.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -124.62%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

