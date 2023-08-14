The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $7.84.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
