The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $7.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,190 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

