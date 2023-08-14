TJX Companies (TJX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 07/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect TJX Companies to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. TJX Companies has set its Q2 guidance at $0.72-0.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.39-3.48 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TJX opened at $85.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,316.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $200,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.