TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,040.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $930.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $896.93.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $873.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $866.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $791.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,602 shares of company stock valued at $48,686,166 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.