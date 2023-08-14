Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
