Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Triton International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TRTN opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. Triton International has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Triton International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

