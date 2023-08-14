Truist Financial Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $135.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

