Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

Insider Activity at Twilio

Shares of TWLO opened at $61.93 on Friday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $167,846.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,678,813.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,179. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,202,000 after buying an additional 2,413,702 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Finally, Amazon Com Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,502,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.