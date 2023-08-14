Twin Disc (TWIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) will post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Twin Disc to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc Stock Down 3.8 %

TWIN opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $185.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.98. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twin Disc by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 28.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

