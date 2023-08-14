U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 million, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.89.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

