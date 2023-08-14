U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 693,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,879,000 after acquiring an additional 90,115 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $109.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.12%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

