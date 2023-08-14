Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

