Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $19.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 43.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Upstart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

Upstart Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $33.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.81. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,450.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 32.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 73.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.