US Bancorp DE Acquires 94,117 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,117 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,804,000 after acquiring an additional 113,450 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.18 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

