US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.

Public Storage stock opened at $286.92 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

