US Bancorp DE Sells 5,772 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of TFC opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

