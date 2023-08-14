US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 525,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after buying an additional 172,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,525,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $223.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.03 and a 200 day moving average of $193.26. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

