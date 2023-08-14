VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

