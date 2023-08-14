VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Stock Position Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,595,000 after buying an additional 125,648 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period.

BATS ITM opened at $45.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

