Verge Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Verge has a total market cap of $70.16 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,353.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00279496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00780194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00540521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00059685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00121685 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,822,013 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.