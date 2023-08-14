Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

