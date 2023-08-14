Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,046 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $234.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.43. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $238.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,370 shares of company stock worth $5,054,853 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

