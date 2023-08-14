Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,245 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $148.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.03, a PEG ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.53.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

