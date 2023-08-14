Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

