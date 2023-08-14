Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $10,002,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,763.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $347,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

IDXX opened at $505.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

