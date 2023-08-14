Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.63.

Align Technology stock opened at $352.88 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

