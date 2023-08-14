Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,719,447. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.26.

HUBS stock opened at $507.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.03 and its 200-day moving average is $453.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -122.65 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

