Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,274,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $282.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.34. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

