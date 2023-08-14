Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 35.6% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 594.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 7.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $490.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

