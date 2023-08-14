Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

