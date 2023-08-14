Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $229.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.75 and a 200 day moving average of $222.96.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

