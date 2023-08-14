Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.91.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,330.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,214.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,224.95. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,388.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.