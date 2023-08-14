Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,603 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 419,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

