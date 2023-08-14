Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,925 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Enbridge by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $44.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

