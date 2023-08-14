Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 923 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

