Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after buying an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,484,000 after buying an additional 757,999 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,140,000 after buying an additional 106,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.09 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

