Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $99.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

