Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

