Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $9,028,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,845,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,404,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $9,028,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,845,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,404,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,102,757 shares of company stock worth $73,455,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $87.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.