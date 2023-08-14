Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
