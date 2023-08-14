Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Trading Up 7.4 %

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Shares of VGCX stock opened at C$7.50 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.56 and a 1 year high of C$11.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$498.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.