Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $5.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

SPCE opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $915.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 424.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 574,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 75,808 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

