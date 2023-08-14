Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $175.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.67.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VWAGY

Volkswagen Trading Down 0.3 %

Volkswagen Company Profile

VWAGY opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Volkswagen has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $20.69.

(Get Free Report

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.