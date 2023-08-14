Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $175.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.67.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on VWAGY
Volkswagen Trading Down 0.3 %
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.