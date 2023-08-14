Vulcan Materials Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

VMC stock opened at $223.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $147.64 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.26.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

