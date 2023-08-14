W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $305,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

