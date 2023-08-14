Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.