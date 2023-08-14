WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 31.29% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 46.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WalkMe by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

